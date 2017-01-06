Gbinije (forearm) has been ruled out Thursday versus the Hornets, Perry A. Farrell of the Detroit Free Press reports. "[Gbinije] can't do anything," coach Stan Van Gundy said. "He's not doing anything in practice. Mike's just not healthy to play. He's hurt. He dunked the ball and hit his forearm on the rim. Then when they were playing one-on-one after practice he got hit on it again. He can't even catch the ball and he can't shoot it at all."

It sounds like this could be a multi-game absence for Gbinije, who can't catch or shoot a basketball due to a forearm injury. He's already been ruled out Tuesday and appears to be trending towards missing Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers as well, although even at full strength, Gbinije is not a player who has fantasy relevance.