Gbinije is dealing with a left forearm injury and will sit out Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

While the severity of the injury is unclear, it's causing him enough discomfort to keep him sidelined Tuesday. However, even when Gbinije is healthy, he's not a regular part of the Pistons' rotation and isn't worth a look in the majority of fantasy leagues. He's averaged just 3.6 minutes per game so far this season.