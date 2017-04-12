Gbinije (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Magic, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Although the Pistons were hopeful that Gbinije would be ready to play in the season finale, the rookie is still recovering from a respiratory infection and won't be able to give it a go. He recently needed four bags of IV fluid to fight the illness, so the Pistons will let the 24-year-old get an early head start on the offseason. He'll wrap up his first season in the NBA with averages of 0.4 points and 0.3 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per game across nine appearances.

