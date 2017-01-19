Gbinije (forearm) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Gbinije continues to deal with some soreness in his right forearm, an injury that's kept him sidelined for nearly two weeks. He'll continue to receive treatment moving forward, but even when healthy, he's not expected to see the court if the Pistons are in a competitive contest.

