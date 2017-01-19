Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Remains out Wednesday
Gbinije (forearm) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Gbinije continues to deal with some soreness in his right forearm, an injury that's kept him sidelined for nearly two weeks. He'll continue to receive treatment moving forward, but even when healthy, he's not expected to see the court if the Pistons are in a competitive contest.
More News
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Resumes practicing Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Listed as doubtful Friday vs. Jazz•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Out again Thursday vs. Hornets•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Out Tuesday vs. Jazz•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Returns from D-League•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Back to D-League•