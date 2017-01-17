Gbinije (forearm) was able to practice Tuesday, MLive.com's David Mayo reports.

Gbinije has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a significant forearm bruise, but his return to practice signals that a return to game action could be forthcoming. The rookie second-round pick hasn't been a member of the Pistons' rotation this season, so even once he's deemed ready to go, he could be a healthy inactive in most games.