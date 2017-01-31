Gbinije (forearm) was recalled Tuesday from the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Gbinije has dealt with a deep bone bruise in his left forearm throughout the duration of January, but he was able to take part in games on Saturday and Monday with the Drive. He played 37 and 36 minutes, respectively, during those two contests, so it appears the injury shouldn't be cause for a concern moving forward. That said, even at full strength with the Pistons, Gbininje isn't expected to be a part of the team's regular rotation and could very well be one of the two inactives for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.