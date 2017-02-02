Gbinije was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Gbinije was assigned to the D-League Wednesday in order to get some in-game experience against the Westchester Knicks despite the Pistons having a game of their own. He'll return to Detroit to practice with them in between games Thursday, but he is not expected to play a role on the wing or in the backcourt anytime soon.