Gbinije was assigned to the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday.

Gbinije rejoined the Pistons in time for Monday's win over the 76ers and made a rare appearance, logging three minutes in garbage time. Since the rookie was expected to be a healthy inactive for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, however, he'll head back to the D-League in search of more playing time. He's expected to play in both of the Drive's next two contests, set for Wednesday and Friday.