Gbinije was assigned Wednesday to the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The Pistons brought Gbinije up from the D-League to practice with the team Tuesday, but he'll report back to the Drive for their game Wednesday against the Westchester Knicks. Unless a number of injuries hit the wing ranks, don't expect Gbinije to enter the Pistons rotation in the near future.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola