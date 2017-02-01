Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Assigned to D-League
Gbinije was assigned Wednesday to the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The Pistons brought Gbinije up from the D-League to practice with the team Tuesday, but he'll report back to the Drive for their game Wednesday against the Westchester Knicks. Unless a number of injuries hit the wing ranks, don't expect Gbinije to enter the Pistons rotation in the near future.
More News
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Returns from D-League•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Assigned to D-League•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Out again Monday vs. Kings•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Resumes practicing Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Listed as doubtful Friday vs. Jazz•