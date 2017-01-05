Coach Stan Van Gundy said that Bullock (knee) could return at some point during or after the Pistons' upcoming five-game road trip, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Bullock took part in non-contact drills during Wednesday's practice and is expected to ramp up his participation in the coming week or so. The Pistons go on a five-game road trip starting Saturday against the Trail Blazers and ending with a Jan. 15 outing versus the Lakers, so Bullock could be available at some point within that time frame. That said, coach Stan Van Gundy did acknowledge that Bullock may not return until after the trip, so a concrete timetable has yet to be confirmed. Bullock is still slated to miss the next few games, but could be back on the court within the next week and a half if all goes well in his recovery.