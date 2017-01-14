Bullock (knee), who was originally ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Jazz, is warming up and could see time in the contest, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Coach Stan Van Gundy indicated that he plans on talking to Bullock, and if he wants to play, he will get some run. Bullock has been sidelined since Nov. 23, and has played in just four games this season. If he does indeed take the court, expect him to see limited minutes.