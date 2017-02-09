Bullock (illness) is expected to be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bullock was inactive for Monday's win over the 76ers due to an illness. He was subsequently listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, but was able to take part in the morning shootaround. While he will be available to play, it remains to be seen if he will crack the rotation. The 25-year-old has seen limited minutes in his previous four games.