Bullock registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during a 118-95 victory against the Hawks on Wednesday.

Bullock's 15 points were a season high as he got his second consecutive start with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) sidelined. It was by far his best game of the season, as the minutes, shot attempts, rebounds and assists were also season highs. Detroit does not have much depth, so as long as Caldwell-Pope and Jon Leuer (knee) are sidelined, Bullock could be looking at heavy minutes.