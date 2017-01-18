Bullock will start at shooting guard Wednesday against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) ruled out, Bullock will remain in the starting lineup for the second straight game. In Sunday's win over the Lakers, Bullock received 29 minutes, but put up only four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one assist, one rebound and one block. He's likely to hold down a low-usage role in the starting five and instead focus most of his efforts on the defensive end.