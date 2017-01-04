Bullock (knee) participated in practice on Wednesday, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Saturday marked Bullock's first non-contact participation in practice since undergoing surgery in December to repair a torn meniscus. He continues to make progress this week as he was spotted on the court Wednesday. Look for the guard to gradually increase his workload over the next handful of days as he gets back into the rhythm of things. It still may be a week or two until Bullock sees game-action, but look for more updates to come as his return nears.