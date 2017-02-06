Bullock (illness) is questionable to play Monday against the 76ers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Bullock, a second string shooting guard, has been averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists so far this 2016-17 campaign. Now that starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is fully healthy after dealing with a shoulder injury during January, Bullock's absence shouldn't come as much of a loss for Detroit. If Bullock is out, Darrun Hilliard and Michael Gbinje could see an increase in minutes.

