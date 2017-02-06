Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Questionable Monday with illness
Bullock is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable to play Monday against the 76ers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Bullock has been a regular in the Pistons rotation since returning from a torn left meniscus in mid-January, but his playing time has fallen by the wayside following Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's return from a shoulder injury about two weeks ago. Since then, Bullock has seen 11 minutes or fewer in the Pistons' last six games, so if he's forced out Monday, it won't create a major void in the rotation. Stanley Johnson would likely absorb most of the lose minutes behind starting wings Caldwell-Pope and Marcus Morris.
