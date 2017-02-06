Bullock is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable to play Monday against the 76ers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Bullock has been a regular in the Pistons rotation since returning from a torn left meniscus in mid-January, but his playing time has fallen by the wayside following Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's return from a shoulder injury about two weeks ago. Since then, Bullock has seen 11 minutes or fewer in the Pistons' last six games, so if he's forced out Monday, it won't create a major void in the rotation. Stanley Johnson would likely absorb most of the lose minutes behind starting wings Caldwell-Pope and Marcus Morris.