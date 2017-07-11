Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Re-signs with Pistons
Bullock signed a two-year, $5 million deal Monday to return to the Pistons, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Bullock was limited by a knee injury to just 31 games in which he average 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds over 15.1 minutes. Expect him to play a similar role for the Pistons next season, his third in Detroit and fifth in the league. Bullock, however, will miss the first five games of the season due to a suspension for violating the NBA's Anti-Drug Program.
