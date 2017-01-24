Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Returns to bench role Monday
Bullock will return to the bench for Monday's matchup with the Kings, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
Bullock has started the last three games in place of the injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder), but with Caldwell-Pope back in the starting lineup and without restrictions, Bullock will head back to the bench. The demotion to the second unit should mean a sizable decrease in playing time for Bullock, who saw 29 minutes or more in each of the last three contests. Bullock likely isn't a fantasy option when Caldwell-Pope is healthy.
