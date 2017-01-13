Bullock (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Jazz.

Bullock rejoined the team Friday after attending to a personal matter, but it looks as if he is still nursing the knee injury that has kept him out since the end of November. Coach Stan Van Gundy said there was a chance the shooting guard could return on the team's road trip, but with Los Angeles on Sunday being their final stop out west before returning home, that does not seem very likely. After Sunday, the Pistons will have off until Wednesday when they return home to play the Hawks.