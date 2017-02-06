Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Ruled out Monday due to illness
Bullock (illness) will not play Monday against the 76ers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
An illness will keep the reserve guard out of action Monday, meaning Stanley Johnson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could each pick up a few extra minutes. Bullock has been mostly a non-factor for Detroit this season, with the exception of a five-game stretch last month when he helped fill the void while Caldwell-Pope was out with a shoulder injury.
