Bullock will start at shooting guard Wednesday against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) ruled out, Bullock will remain in the starting lineup for the second straight game. In Sunday's win over the Lakers, Bullock saw 29 minutes of action but put up only four points, one assist and one rebound.

