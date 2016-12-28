Coach Stan Van Gundy said Wednesday that Bullock (knee) remains on track for a mid-January return, MLive.com's Aaron McMann reports.

Bullock, who underwent surgery to repair a torn left meniscus earlier this month, hasn't experienced any setbacks during the rehab process, but still has yet to resume practicing. Though he'll travel with the Pistons for their two road games this week, Bullock isn't expected to engage in any on-court activities until the calendar flips to 2017.