Bullock (knee) will resume five-on-five non-contact workouts beginning Saturday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Bullock's on-court activity has been limited thus far since undergoing surgery earlier this month to repair a torn left meniscus, but Saturday should mark his transition from the rehab to recovery process. He's expected to gradually increase his activity in practices over the next two weeks before potentially returning to game action in mid-January.