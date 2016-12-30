Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will begin non-contact work Saturday
Bullock (knee) will resume five-on-five non-contact workouts beginning Saturday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Bullock's on-court activity has been limited thus far since undergoing surgery earlier this month to repair a torn left meniscus, but Saturday should mark his transition from the rehab to recovery process. He's expected to gradually increase his activity in practices over the next two weeks before potentially returning to game action in mid-January.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Still in line for mid-January return•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Undergoes surgery Sunday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Out 2-to-4 months•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Diagnosed with torn meniscus, out indefinitely•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Leaves Wednesday's game with leg injury•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Takes part in back-to-back games•