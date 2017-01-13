Bullock (knee) will rejoin the team Friday for their game against the Jazz, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Bullock was reportedly attending a personal matter back home, which explains his absence during the start of Detroit's road trip. Whether Bullock is going to play or not, however, is still up in the air. Look for the team to update Bullock's status Friday morning.

