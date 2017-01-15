Bullock (knee) will start at shooting guard for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

After missing over a month of action with a knee injury, Bullock made his return to the lineup Friday against the Jazz, posting seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sitting out with a shoulder injury, Bullock will be relied upon to fill the void at shooting guard and should see extended minutes yet again. That said, look for Bullock to share the additional minutes with Stanley Johnson, who is also slated to have a bigger role Sunday.