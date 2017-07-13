Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Back to full strength
Jackson indicated Thursday that his knee feels as good as new, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Jackson missed a bunch of games during the 2016-17 campaign, which included a knee injury that forced him to be shut down for the final nine games of the season. However, after changing up his routine with less court time and more flexibility training, Jackson is already feeling the benefits and his knee appears to be back to full strength. Whether that can last a whole season is up for debate, but it appears Jackson is expected to be 100 percent heading in to training camp. While Jackson is the favorite to open the season as the team's starting point guard, the Pistons did float his name around in potential trade scenarios, which will be something to monitor over the next few months.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Officially shut down for season•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Not expected back this season•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will remain inactive Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To remain out Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To remain inactive Thursday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Ruled out Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...