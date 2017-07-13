Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Back to full strength

Jackson indicated Thursday that his knee feels as good as new, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Jackson missed a bunch of games during the 2016-17 campaign, which included a knee injury that forced him to be shut down for the final nine games of the season. However, after changing up his routine with less court time and more flexibility training, Jackson is already feeling the benefits and his knee appears to be back to full strength. Whether that can last a whole season is up for debate, but it appears Jackson is expected to be 100 percent heading in to training camp. While Jackson is the favorite to open the season as the team's starting point guard, the Pistons did float his name around in potential trade scenarios, which will be something to monitor over the next few months.