Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Contributes 14 points in Thursday loss

Jackson registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal over 25 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 loss to the Warriors.

Jackson had been on a nice run, scoring 19 to 31 points in the last six games, but some struggles from three-point range Thursday played a large part in the reduced production. The six-year veteran had drained multiple shots from beyond the arc in five of the previous six games, but could only manage a 16.7 percent success rate from behind the arc in the blowout loss. Jackson also saw his least amount of playing time since he'd logged 24 minutes against the Bulls on Dec. 19, but he's still enjoying his best stretch of the season, averaging 22.2 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 32.7 minutes in six January contests.