Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Dishes out 11 assists versus Kings

Jackson scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while dishing out 11 assists and grabbing three rebounds across 35 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Kings.

Jackson was efficient on the offensive end, attaining a 50 percent mark from the field for the fifth time in January, and he shared the ball effectively en route to his third double-double in the last 10 games. He endured a dip in form after a hot start to 2017, but Jackson's averages of 21 points, 7.7 assists and two treys over the last three games indicate that he seems to be rounding into form.