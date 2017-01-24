Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Dishes out 11 assists versus Kings
Jackson scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while dishing out 11 assists and grabbing three rebounds across 35 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Kings.
Jackson was efficient on the offensive end, attaining a 50 percent mark from the field for the fifth time in January, and he shared the ball effectively en route to his third double-double in the last 10 games. He endured a dip in form after a hot start to 2017, but Jackson's averages of 21 points, 7.7 assists and two treys over the last three games indicate that he seems to be rounding into form.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 19 in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores game-high 26 in win vs. Hawks•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores seven points Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Contributes 14 points in Thursday loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Puts up season-high 31 points Sunday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Records second straight double-double•