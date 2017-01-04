Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Double-double in Tuesday's loss
Jackson scored 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 12 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pacers.
It's his second double-double in 16 games, and third straight game with 20 or more points. Jackson needed some time to shake off the rust after missing the first five weeks of the season due to knee trouble, but he seems to be rounding into form now.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores season-high 27 points in Sunday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Matches season high with 20 points•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Supplies 17 points, six dimes Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Participates in full practice Thursday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To undergo precautionary exams on knee•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 19, hands out 10 assists vs. Pacers•