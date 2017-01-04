Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Double-double in Tuesday's loss

Jackson scored 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 12 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pacers.

It's his second double-double in 16 games, and third straight game with 20 or more points. Jackson needed some time to shake off the rust after missing the first five weeks of the season due to knee trouble, but he seems to be rounding into form now.