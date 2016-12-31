Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Matches season high with 20 points

Jackson produced 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during a 105-98 loss to the Hawks on Friday.

Jackson matched his season high with 20 points, and while his shooting still isn't great, he has picked up his play a bit lately. Over the last five games, Jackson is averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers per game. Jackson is shooting just 40.9 percent since returning to the floor in early December.