Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Matches season high with 20 points
Jackson produced 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during a 105-98 loss to the Hawks on Friday.
Jackson matched his season high with 20 points, and while his shooting still isn't great, he has picked up his play a bit lately. Over the last five games, Jackson is averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers per game. Jackson is shooting just 40.9 percent since returning to the floor in early December.
