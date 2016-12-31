Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Matches season high with 20 points

Jackson produced 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during a 105-98 loss to the Hawks on Friday.

Jackson matched his season high with 20 points, and while his shooting still isn't great, he has picked up his play a bit lately. Over the last five games, Jackson is averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers per game. Jackson is shooting just 40.9 percent since returning to the floor in early December.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola