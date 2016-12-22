Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Participates in full practice Thursday

Jackson (knee) went through practice Thursday and should be fine moving forward, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Jackson was seen wincing in pain at times during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and was temporarily pulled at one point in order to get his knee checked out. He was able to finish the game though and had a decent line of 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two turnovers across 26 minutes. His availability for practice Thursday indicates he should be good to go for Friday's matchup with the Warriors, so barring any setbacks over the next 24 hours, Jackson can continue to used as normal.