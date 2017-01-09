Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Puts up season-high 31 points Sunday

Jackson turned in a season-high 31 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with three assists, two steals and one rebound across 47 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

After back-to-back double-digit assist games, Jackson decided to serve more as a scorer than a facilitator Sunday, and that mindset coupled with the hefty workload allowed him to hit 30 points for the first time all season. Jackson had already reached the 20-point plateau in the previous four games, so he clearly seems to be thriving after a bout with left knee tendinitis delayed the start of his season until early December. With the Pistons on tap for a four-game slate this week, Jackson shapes up as one of the top fantasy point guards for the period.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola