Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Puts up season-high 31 points Sunday

Jackson turned in a season-high 31 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with three assists, two steals and one rebound across 47 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

After back-to-back double-digit assist games, Jackson decided to serve more as a scorer than a facilitator Sunday, and that mindset coupled with the hefty workload allowed him to hit 30 points for the first time all season. Jackson had already reached the 20-point plateau in the previous four games, so he clearly seems to be thriving after a bout with left knee tendinitis delayed the start of his season until early December. With the Pistons on tap for a four-game slate this week, Jackson shapes up as one of the top fantasy point guards for the period.