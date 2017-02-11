Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Quiet in loss to San Antonio

Jackson scored 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt) along with seven assists, one rebound and one steal in 29 minutes Friday during a 103-92 loss to the Spurs.

Jackson started off hot, scoring all 12 of his points in the first half. However, during Jackson's first-half stint the Pistons were minus-20, and when he failed to score a single point in the second half the Pistons were actually plus-7 over that span. Jackson is really struggling to start February, averaging 8.8 points on 32.8 percent shooting.

