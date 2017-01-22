Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 19 in Saturday's win

Jackson scored 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists, three rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Wizards.

He's been in a bit of a skid offensively, topping 20 points just once in his last six games while shooting 42.6 percent (40-for-94) from the floor over that stretch. Jackson has remained a steady source of three-pointers, however, draining at least one in 13 straight games and averaging 1.7 threes a night in January.