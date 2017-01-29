Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores game-high 24 in Saturday's loss
Jackson scored 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-103 loss to the Heat.
After piling up 19 assists in his previous two games, Saturday's distribution numbers were disappointing, but Jackson still scored 20 or more points for the sixth time in 12 January games and is now averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.1 boards and 1.8 threes on the month.
