Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores game-high 26 in win vs. Hawks

Jackson posted 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during a 118-95 win over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Jackson's 26 points were a game high as he rebounded from a two-game stretch in which he shot just 9-of-27 from the field. It was his third-highest scoring output of the season, and the rest of the starting lineup followed suit as each Detroit starter scored in double figures. Jackson has been decent over the last five games, with averages of 16.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting, 3.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers per game.