Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores season-high 27 points in Sunday's win

Jackson poured in 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during the Pistons' 107-98 win over the Heat on Sunday.

After matching his season high in scoring with 20 points during Friday's loss versus the Hawks, Jackson surpassed that with flying colors on Sunday while sinking a season-high 10 field goals. Furthermore, Jackson managed to shoot his best percentage through 15 games, and he has now seen 30 minutes or more in five straight.