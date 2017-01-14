Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores seven points Friday

Jackson provided seven points (3-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes in a 110-77 loss to the Jazz on Friday.

The Pistons were beaten handily in back-to-back road tilts with the Warriors and Jazz, resulting in sub-30-minute workloads for Jackson in both contests, and unsurprisingly, less production than he normally offers. After stringing together a pair of double-digit assist efforts in consecutive games earlier this month, Jackson has reverted to his shoot-first tendencies in the past four contests, recording no more than three dimes in any of those games. Though Jackson's numbers should pick up Sunday against the Lakers, the likely absence backcourt partner and top three-point sniper Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) may not lead to much of an improvement in the assist column.