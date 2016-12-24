Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Supplies 17 points, six dimes Friday

Jackson tallied 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in a 119-113 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

The Warriors baited Jackson into a season-high five turnovers, but the Pistons point guard was otherwise productive in a close loss to the league's top team. After he was sluggish out of the gate in his return from left knee tendinitis earlier this month, Jackson's performance has improved of late, with the 26-year-old averaging 15.8 points (on 44% shooting), 5.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer in 27.2 minutes per game over his last six contests.