Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To undergo precautionary exams on knee

Jackson will undergo exams on his knee either Wednesday evening or Thursday, but he finished Wednesday's game and the issue isn't considered serious, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The team will likely offer a follow-up after the exam, providing an outlook on the point guard's status ahead of Friday's game against the Warriors. It sounds as though he should be available, but Ish Smith would likely replace him in the starting lineup Friday should he wind up missing the contest.