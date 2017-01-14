Johnson will be coming off of the bench for Friday's tilt against the Jazz, Aaron McMann of the MLive Media Group reports.

Coach Stan Van Gundy is seemingly going with a jumbo lineup in an attempt to counter the Jazz's large frontline of Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors, and Johnson is being sent to the bench as a result. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) out, Johnson may still get near starter's minutes though. He played 38 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Warriors and chipped in only eight points, three assists, two rebounds, and one block.