Johnson has lost approximately 15 pounds since the start of the season, MLive.com's Aaron McMann reports.

Citing a desire to improve his on-court speed, Johnson, who checked in at 250 pounds two months ago, recently weighed in at 232 pounds, with both the player and coach Stan Van Gundy believing that it's made a difference in his performance. Since dropping the weight, Johnson, who was frequently held out of the rotation in late November and early December, has seen his playing time pick up since shedding the weight. He's averaging 20.8 minutes per game in January, a figure that's inflated a bit by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's recent four-game absence due to a shoulder injury. Since Caldwell-Pope's return, Johnson has stuck in the rotation, but has seen no more than 16 minutes in the last three contests. The 2015 lottery pick still carries plenty of potential and seems to have shown increased dedication lately, but the Pistons' reliance on Caldwell-Pope and Marcus Morris to cover most of the minutes on the wing will prevent Johnson from delivering much assistance to fantasy owners.