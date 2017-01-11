Johnson recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, three steals and one rebound across 23 minutes in a 100-94 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

The Pistons had more playing time to go around with Jon Leuer (knee) sitting out, and for the second straight game, Johnson took advantage. Though he's played more than 20 minutes in both contests, Johnson has scored a combined seven points, so he hasn't warranted much attention off the waiver wire. He'll likely continue to hold down a sizable role out of necessity in the short term with Leuer expected to miss at least three more contests, but don't expect his production to benefit much. Johnson has hit double figures in the scoring column just twice all season, both of which came in early November.