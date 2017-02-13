Johnson registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in a 102-101 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Johnson seems to have catapulted Reggie Bullock on the depth chart as the Pistons' fourth wing, but he's still not quite seeing enough playing time or usage to make a regular impact off the bench. The 11-point effort Sunday was his first double-digit scoring total in 13 games, and Johnson is averaging a meager 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.6 minutes per game during that stretch.