Johnson will start at small forward Wednesday against the Magic, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

With the Pistons out of playoff contention, coach Stan Van Gundy will opt to give Johnson a look in a starting role, with Marcus Morris heading back to the bench in a corresponding move. Johnson had already been averaging 27.5 minutes per game in his past four contests, so he doesn't figure to see much of an uptick in playing time with the move to the top unit.