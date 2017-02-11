Pistons' Tobias Harris: Chips in 16 points in loss

Harris scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes Friday during a 103-92 loss to the Spurs.

Harris has picked up the slack over his last two games, averaging 17.5 points on 58.3 percent shooting during that span. His jumpshot has looked sharp, and he's been staying in control when driving to the rim. Harris will look to build up a streak against the Raptors on Sunday.