Pistons' Tobias Harris: Dropped to bench Friday

Harris will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Warriors, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

With the Pistons dropping four straight contests -- all by double figures -- coach Stan Van Gundy hinted that lineup changes could be a foot, and it looks like he'll finally pull the trigger for at least one game. Jon Leuer, who has been excellent in a bench role all season, will replace the slumping Harris in the starting five, giving the Pistons some more size up front. It's likely that Harris will see a reduction in the 32.6 minutes per game he's averaging on the season with the move to the bench Friday, but his actual production might not change much, considering he'll likely be the primary scoring option on the Pistons' second unit.