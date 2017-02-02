Pistons' Tobias Harris: Efficient scoring stretch continues

Harris recorded 19 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during a 118-98 victory against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Harris kept up his recent run of hot shooting from the field, as he has shot at least 50 percent in his last six games while averaging 16.8 points per game in that stretch. He has impressively succeeded in scoring in double figures in each game since he managed just seven points against the Grizzlies on Dec. 21. Harris has struggled a little bit, however, from three-point land in his last three games, failing to make a single trey, marking his longest stretch without a three-pointer so far this season.