Pistons' Tobias Harris: Expected to come off bench Monday

Harris is expected to come off the bench on Monday against the Cavaliers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Harris performed exceedingly well coming off the bench for the Pistons against Golden State on Friday, scoring 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and seven rebounds. Harris will be looking to see a night of similar numbers Monday night while Jon Leuer and Marcus Morris should claim starting positions.