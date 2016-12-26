Pistons' Tobias Harris: Expected to come off bench Monday
Harris is expected to come off the bench on Monday against the Cavaliers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Harris performed exceedingly well coming off the bench for the Pistons against Golden State on Friday, scoring 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and seven rebounds. Harris will be looking to see a night of similar numbers Monday night while Jon Leuer and Marcus Morris should claim starting positions.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores season-high 26 points in first game off bench•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Dropped to bench Friday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Lone Detroit starter in double figures in loss to Bulls•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Struggles from long range Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 22 in Tuesday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Pours in 20-plus points for third straight game•